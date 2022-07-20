Sponsored: Jazz up your brunch…

For a night out packed with jazz and free-flow drinks and delicious food, head to Sola Jazz Lounge for their Saturday evening brunch at Sola Jazz Lounge. The worlds of jazz and brunch come together for one harmonious night at the lounge located at the luxurious Raffles The Palm Dubai on Palm Jumeriah. It takes place every Saturday evening from 8pm to 12am.

The Sola Jazz Lounge Evening Brunch is priced at Dhs449 per person. You will get free-flow food served to the table and exclusively selected and innovatively mixed cocktails (a big focus for the venue envisioned by the award-winning in-house bartender, Zlato Kihler), house grapes and spirits.

Pair your sips with a number of mouth-watering Asian and Mediterranean snacks and bites from the set menu. There are popular bar snacks such as mushroom arancini with truffle aioli, truffle cheese fries, shrimp tempura popcorn with spicy mayo, crispy chicken with aioli sauce, steak wagyu tacos with spicy miso and a selection of mochi for dessert.

However, for you jazz fans, the highlight of the evening will most certainly be the live performances provided by Lady J Trio. The popular Dubai band provide a contemporary blues and jazz experience with an old soul.

You’ll get to enjoy your meal and the sassy music as you sit back on colourful plush sofas. Paired with the opulent vibes and atmosphere, don’t be surprised if your feet start to shimmy.

Solo Jazz Lounge also has a comprehensive selection of cigars straight from the lounge’s humidor for guests looking for some indulgence.

If this Saturday evening brunch has your name written all over it, make a reservation here or call Raffles The Palm on the number below.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sat 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Images: Sola Jazz Lounge