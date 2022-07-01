Sponsored: Wow moments by the bucket-load courtesy of Creative Director Guy Manoukian…

If you like your dinners with a side of drama and pizzaz, we’ve got just the ticket. The Theater Dubai is experiential event that features cutting edge visuals, delicious international cuisine, and captivating entertainment led by Creative Director Guy Manoukian, who has created a brand-new show just in time for Eid.

From July 10 (and from 10pm onwards), guests are invited to see this all-new spectacle as they dine on a range of international dishes – from pasta dishes to pan-Asian cuisine – while enjoying the all-new entertainment on stage.

This summer, the acts have been reimagined with classics titles such as Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Greatest Showman bought to life on stage by the in-house team of talented performers. Watch as they sing (both in English and Arabic), dance and perform incredible acrobatic stunts on stage and throughout the venue. Their ability to captivate guests with their artistic performances is exactly what keeps Dubai residents coming back for more.

So make a date in your diary for an Eid extravaganza and enjoy a dinner and a show with a difference at The Theater Dubai.

Bookings are available now with a starting minimum spend of Dhs500 per person.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, July 10 onwards, 10pm, minimum spend starts at Dhs500 per person. Tel: (0)4 222 2268. @thetheaterdubai