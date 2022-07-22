Sponsored: An offer you can’t refuse…

UAE Residents, if you’ve been putting off a visit to At the Top, Burj Khalifa, this is your sign to go and see Dubai’s most popular attraction this summer.

For a limited time only, you can visit At The Top, Burj Khalifa for just Dhs60.

Burj Khalifa is the tallest free-standing structure in the world and its outdoor observation deck is one of the highest across the globe. That can only mean one thing: gorgeous views with a fully-immersive experience.

During your visit to the attraction, you will take an elevator ride to the 124th floor for breath-taking city vistas extending all the way out to the Arabian Gulf. There are special telescopes which will show you scenes of the city from different points in time, allowing guests to experience every stage of Dubai’s history.

The destination can be accessed via the entrance located on the ground floor of The Dubai Mall.

How to avail of the offer?

To get your tickets to At The Top, Burj Khalifa, all you have to do is book on tickets.atthetop.ae – make sure you click on the UAE Residents Offer – At the Top, Burj Khalifa. Book in your date and time and the number of visitors, fill in your personal details and make your payment. When you visit, you will need to present your Emirates ID to the staff.

The offer is valid only until September 30, 2022.

Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae