Looking to try something new in the world of wellbeing in the capital? Whether it’s a new meditation technique, a massage ritual or caviar-based facial, here’s three unique treatments to try in Abu Dhabi.

Lucia Light, Seven Wellness

A leading name in the world of wellbeing in Abu Dhabi is Seven Wellness, who offer a whole array of holistic treatments to align your chakras and restore inner calm. Among their more unique offerings is a Lucia Meditation Lamp session, during which a very gentle light flickers above your closed eyes, creating a cascade of colour, geometric shapes and prints to put you into a state of deep meditation. The 20- or 30-minute session is designed to put you int a state of deep relaxation, after which users can feel more clarity, an expanded imagination and increased focus.

Seven Wellness Studio Marina Bay 1, City of Lights Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 555 0450, sevenwellness.ae

Rose & Oudh Haute Couture treatment, The Hideaway by Emirates Palace Spa

The most palatial address in the capital just got that little bit more luxurious with the unveiling of The Hideaway by Emirates Palace Spa. Described as an intimate sanctuary for the senses, prepare to bliss out at this new beauty and wellbeing spot, accessed by a secret pathway within the grounds of the grand Emirates Palace. One of the signature treatments is the bespoke Rose & Oudh Haute Couture treatment, which features Sodashi’s luxurious oil of oud and a cultural touchstone of Emirati identity – combined with techniques inspired by the Arabian tradition of heartfelt hospitality, customised to individual needs. The massage concludes with velvety rose cream application to the energy access points of the body, the hands and the feet in a luxurious and healing environment, leaving guests rejuvenated and re-energised.

The Hideaway by Emirates Palace Spa, Emirates Palace, 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)2 690 7885, mandarinoriental.com

La Vallee Caviar Collagen Boost, Remede Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

At Remede Spa at The St Regis Abu Dhabi, the signature face treatment is La Vallée Caviar Collagen Boost Treatment. The goodness-packed formula includes incredients like the exclusive Nutrisea Caviar Extract, vitamins and antioxidants, all designed to offer visible anti-aging and regenerative results. A symbol of luxury and biotechnology, the appearance of the skin is instantly smoothed, plumped and firmed and the 60-minute treatment will leave you with a radiant complexion.