Dubai hotels were among the busiest in the world during the first half of 2022, according to a new tourism report.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai took to social media to share Dubai’s latest achievement, which showed that hotel occupancy in the emirate averaged 74 per cent in the months from January to June. Not only is this a 12 per cent increase year-on-year, but also sees Dubai hotel occupancy sit at among the highest globally.

As per the report, published by the department of economy and tourism, the highest occupancy was in hotel apartments, where average occupancy was 79 per cent for standard hotel apartments and 78 per cent for deluxe hotel apartments. Occupancy of one, two and three star hotels averaged 73 per cent, while four and five star hotels saw an average occupancy of 72 per cent during the first half of 2022.

The report also showed the growth that’s taken place in the hospitality sector during the last year, increasing from 718 hotels and hotel apartments across Dubai in June 2021, to 773 by the end of June 2022.

During H1 2022, Dubai welcomed 7.1 million international visitors, a 183% increase compared to H1 2021. The occupancy rate of Dubai hotels during the first half of 2022 reached 74%, one of the highest in the world

There was also significant growth the be celebrated in visitor numbers, as Dubai continues to cement itself as one of the world’s best cities. In the first half of 2022, Dubai welcomed 7.1 million international visitors, an increase of 183 per cent compared to H1 2021. Visitors mostly came from India, but other top source markets included Oman, Saudi Arabia, UK and Russia.