Insta-worthy floating breakfasts are served at these UAE hotels

How do you like your eggs in the morning? How about floating on water…

Looking to level up your UAE staycation? With these hotels, skip the morning hotel buffet for a floating tray of all your favourite breakfast dishes. Envy-inducing Insta snap guaranteed.

Dubai

Address Beach Resort

If swimming in the world’s highest infinity pool isn’t bucket-list worthy enough for you, perhaps taking a dip and enjoying a floating breakfast will be? With a stay at Address Beach Resort, you can rise, shine and dine with a floating breakfast in the 77th floor infinity pool. While soaking up views of Ain Dubai and the soaring city skyine, a floating tray of continental and vegan breakfast dishes is served, either with fresh juices or a bottle of bubbly for a sparkling treat.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 7am to 11am. Tel: (0)4 879 8899, addresshotels.com

Al Maha

Dubai’s only desert resort, Al Maha is a dreamy escape where guests can bed down and experience Bedouin-inspired luxury in the dunes. All 42 villa suites come with their own private pools, which makes for the perfect backdrop for a floating breakfast. Admire the rolling desert dunes while you wake up in style with a fresh tray of breakfast goodies. It’s Dhs250 per couple for a continental breakfast spread, or upgrade to include a bottle of bubbly and it’s Dhs850.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 7am to 10am daily, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com

Anantara The Palm

On the shores of the Palm Jumeirah, Anantara The Palm is a Thai-inspired paradise that gives instant on-holiday feels. For living like a VIP, check in to one of the one- or two-bedroom beach villas, which open up to the sandy shores and come complete with a private pool. Here, you can wake to the sounds of the lapping ocean while enjoying breakfast in your private pool. Fresh fruits and continental breakfast delights are Dhs250 for two.

Anantara The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to 11am, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 567 8888, anantara.com

Anantara World Islands

Anantara World Islands became a world first when it opened on the island archipelago off the coast of Dubai at the end of 2021. With its collection of rustic-luxe villas dotted across the beach and folia-filled gardens – many of which come with private pools – it’s the perfect spot for a romantic getaway. All pool villa guests can book an Instagrammable floating breakfast to start their day in style, with pastries, fresh fruits and cold cuts all presented on a floating tray. For the late risers, it’s also available over lunch, and priced at Dhs350 for two.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands, daily 7am to 3pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)4 567 8777, anantara.com

Abu Dhabi

Saadiyat Rotana

On a gorgeous 9km stretch of the Saadiyat Island shore, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas is a regal beachfront resort. Here, guests can check in to one of the 327 guest rooms, or spread out in one of the 13 family-friendly villas, each offering a chic beach house aesthetic with a terrace, separate living area and a plunge pool. It’s here guests can start their day with a floating breakfast day, with breakfast dishes available to order a la carte and presented on a floating wooden tray so you can bask in the beachfront surroundings while you start your day. It’s an additional Dhs100 for the in-villa breakfast.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 6am to 11am, Dhs100. Tel: (0)2 697 0000, rotana.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Movenpick Resort Ras Al Khaimah

Newly opened Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island’s collection of room categories includes some top-tier beachfront chalets that come complete with private plunge pools facing out to the sandy shores. Here, guests can enjoy breakfast served in the comforts of their quarters, with a floating breakfast tray serving up fresh pastries, fruits, yoghurts, juices, plus homemade waffles or pancakes and a choice of hot beverage for Dhs100. You can even pre-order your a la carte hot dishes and have them served in style on a heart-shaped tray.

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 7am to 10.30am, Dhs100. Tel: (0)7 246 0000, movenpick.com

The Ritz-Carlton Al Hamra Beach

Few places in the UAE really offer supreme privacy quite like The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Made up of 32 exclusive private villas with private pools, the boutique hotel is the kind of spot where you can just hideaway in the comforts of your villa all weekend long. The villas are inspired by bedouin tents – if bedouins had impeccable taste and were partial to chic monochrome furniture. Skip breakfast at the only on-site restaurant for in-villa dining, where your tray of continental goodies will be served to you in the temperature-controlled serenity of your private pool.

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Vienna Street, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 7am to 11am, Dhs160. Tel: (0)7 204 8888. ritzcarlton.com