Brought to you by the team behind Sonara Camp…

It’s no secret that Dubai loves glamping. Throughout the winter months, you’ll find some of the country’s best spots fully booked weeks in advance. So it’s music to our ears when we discover that a brand new experience is opening in Dubai, and this one looks extra special.

Called The Nest, these tents aren’t your average bubble dome. The accommodation is built straight into the desert dunes, creating a cool hideaway within Dubai Conservation Reserve. Brought to you by Nara Desert Escapes, the team behind luxury desert restaurant, Sonara Camp, The Nest opens for bookings from Friday September 23, 2022.

Imagined and designed by architect Gianni Ranaulo, there are 14 desert nests to enjoy, each of them blending seamlessly into their surroundings. Each Nest comes with a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset and a complimentary mini bar.

On arrival, guests will enjoy a selection of tapas such as Syrian olives & pickles and tapenade in a delicate pastry flute. The full food menu includes wood-fired pizzas with Spanish toppings, UAE shrimps à la plancha with garlic, parsley, rouille mousseline, Niçoise-style stuffed vegetables, Wagyu beef sliders, lobster rolls and spicy dressing, Mediterranean bao, and paella-style black Spanish rice with roast vegetables.

There are three package types, and guests can choose between dune view (from Dhs2,900), sunrise view (from Dhs3,200) and sunset view (from Dhs3,500). Each Nest can accommodate up to four guests (two adults and two children). The Nest tapas menu is charged additionally at Dhs380 per adult or Dhs220 per child, alternatively you can book dinner at Sonara for Dhs860 per adult or Dhs380 per child.

The Nest, Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation, launching September 23, 2022. nara.ae