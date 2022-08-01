Sometimes you need a staycation with your best pal…

For when a day at a café just isn’t enough, we’ve rounded up a list of hotels where pets are welcomed all year round. It’s a great way to reward and pamper your pet for its good behaviour. Just make sure you tell the hotels you’re bringing them along.

Here are 8 pet-friendly hotels to take your pet for a complete family get-away…

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis has been welcoming pets ever since it opened earlier this year at no extra charge. All you have to do is let them know that you are bringing your furry family member along in order for them to prepare the room with a doggy bed and food bowl. You can even take them along to all-day dining restaurant OUIBar + Terrace or take them out for a stroll nearby after their meals or maybe sniff around nearby Silicon Lake – just make sure you keep them on a leash.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

This four-star hotel has just announced that pets can now join their owners for a cosy staycation. Furry guests will also have their own ‘pet-friendly lift’ along with a special door sign ‘pet in the room’ to ensure a purfect stay. A few rules need to be followed such as keeping your pet on a leash while walking around public areas of the hotel and during in-room services, and if you need to leave your pet unattended in the room you need to notify the front desk.

Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 439 8888. marriott.com

W Dubai – The Palm

If your dog has been a good boy, book a stay at this five-star resort on The Palm where he will be treated like a VIP (Very Important Pooch). You will need to pay an extra Dhs500 per dog and it will be an additional Dhs50 per night. With the cost, however, your dog will get snacks, toys and his very own bed. They won’t be allowed in the restaurants or other areas of the hotel like the pool, but they do have their very own garden in the hotel where they can mingle and make friends with other pets.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, Dubai. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel

Located in the heart of Old Dubai, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel features a large collection of art spread across the hotel. But the hotel is also dog and cat friendly. There’s no extra charge but curry ones need to be under 10kgs to be allowed in the room. Save up to 30% on your stay at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel by using promo code ‘PETCATION’. The trip starts with welcome pet treats for your darling pet and promises to be full of memorable events and activities.

Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 230 8555, jumeirah.com

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DoubleTree by Hilton Al Jadaf (@doubletreebyhiltonaljadaf)

One of several pet-friendly Hilton hotels, DoubleTree offers a dedicated pet experience, so you won’t have to worry about having your bestie feel left out. A stay for your pup here costs Dhs300, which must be paid as a non-refundable fee.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Al Jadaf, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 517 1111, hilton.com

VIDA Emirates Hills

Vida offers dedicated pet zones, pet accessories and beds, and a pet playground. The playground is complimentary to dining and staying guests. An additional cost of Dhs150 per stay and Dhs50 per day per pet applies for dedicated pet cleaning services.

VIDA, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 872 8888, vidahotels.com

Hotel Indigo

This creative new hotel is one art aficionados shouldn’t miss, but it’s also a must-visit for pet owners as it’s a pet-friendly hotel, too. There’s even a specialised menu designed just for your furry companions. Until mid-September, the hotel will be partnering with The Pet Shop. As part of the collaboration, dog owners will benefit from a 25 per cent discount on their stay, and their pets will be treated to a complimentary gift basket packed with goodies. Guests will also receive a Dhs100 digital voucher to spend at The Pet Shop.

Hotel Indigo, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 210 2222, hotelindigo.com

Out of town

BM Beach Resort

If you’re looking to the Northern emirates for a staycation, BM Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah has become the first beach resort to open its doors to pooches. The resort has assigned an entire block where all dog lovers and their pups can meet and mingle with others. There is even a dedicated dog-friendly outdoor beach area where they are free to run around with their tongues out. Owners can sip drinks and dogs are treated with some popular dog bites to help them refuel. A pet-care centre is also available and you can even send them for a grooming session. Do let the hotel know you are bringing your dog as there are rules and policies that need to be followed.

BM Beach Resort, Al Jazeera Road, Ras al Khaimah, Tel: (0)7 206 7000. binmajid.com

Images: social/supplied