An adult playground right on the Jumeirah Beach coastline at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi…

The location

As far as locations go, you can’t beat W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. It’s situated on the Jumeirah Beach coastline and smack bang in the middle of Dubai Marina, one of Dubai’s hottest lifestyle neighbourhoods (without actually having to deal with Dubai Marina traffic). Residents of Dubai will know this area well as Barasti’s turf, and the hotel’s rooms have a bird’s-eye view of the legendary nightlife institution.

The look and feel

If you come for the location, you’ll stay for the actual hotel. W Dubai – Mina Seyahi cuts a distinct figure on the Dubai skyline – a 31-storey building shrouded in sleek lines, glass architecture and smooth curves that wrap around the stylish guestrooms. The design-led lobby is striking in an old-world charm way that’s in direct contrast to W Dubai – The Palm’s futuristic aesthetic. Here, the W Lounge pays homage to Middle Eastern gold souks, with rich, warm hues and gold accents to create a dark and brooding bazaar.

The rooms

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi features 318 rooms, including 27 suites – mostly fully sea-facing with a private balcony. The design blends accents of traditional Middle Eastern elements in a bright, inviting space that melds luxury with a bit of personality, while the brand’s signature Mix Bar (and its hidden coffee machine) are welcome luxuries that make the room fun. The weekend turn down

service features two unusual gifts; two free drinks vouchers for Barasti and a pair of ear plugs to help drown out its live music nights on the beach. Take both.

The facilities

The main centre point for the hotel’s guests is Wet Deck, the W brand’s universal poolside party spot. At W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, it’s a trendy and intimate space with a very exclusive feel, as if you’re sunbathing at a member’s only club. (Note: under 16s are not permitted here). Elsewhere, there’s the BAR-B spa featuring four treatment rooms, a beauty bar and relaxation areas with cocktails on demand. Meanwhile, the fitness centre, 1Rebel, will mark the UAE debut of the UK sports-luxe fitness experience, but that’s not set to open until 2023.

The food and drink

For now, most of the action (breakfast, poolside lunch and dinner) takes place at Ginger Moon, the indoor-outdoor lounge and restaurant. Perfect daytime snacks include the gourmet pepperoni flatbread and fabulous club sandwich, while evening signature dishes include a pineapple and jasmine, rice and langoustine with organic chicken. Still to come – Attiko, a rooftop lounge serving pan-Asian cuisine and signature cocktails is slated to open later this year, and W Beach Club next to Barasti opens in 2023.

The room rates

The ‘Fantastic’ guest rooms, featuring one king bed, sea views and a balcony, start at Dhs1,250 per night.

w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com