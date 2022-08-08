See one of Abu Dhabi’s most incredible buildings up close, after dark…

What could be better than a day spent soaking in the sights of Louvre Abu Dhabi? How about a night of experiencing the museum after dark? That’s exactly what you’ll get thanks to this collab between the amazing beacon of culture and Sea Hawk watersports.

As the soft light of the full moon lights up the Saadiyat Island skies next weekend, so returns the escorted Sea-Hawk kayaking tours of Louvre Abu Dhabi. Taking place on both Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13, the full moon kayaking session has two departure times: 8pm and 9.30pm, both of which allow you to appreciate the Louvre lit by full lunar luminosity.

There’s just 25 spots per session for the intimate, one-hour tour, and for all departures, guests need to book a minimum of ten hours in advance. You’ll also need to arrive 15 minutes before your session is due to start. It’s available to every one of sufficient fitness level, aged six and up.

Sea Hawk Kayaking will provide a life jacket, the service of a guide, drinking water bottles, and use of a changing area with washing facilities, all for Dhs126 per person.

If you can’t make it for the full moon this month, Sea Hawk offers sunrise and sunset kayak trips every day except Monday, where you can learn all about Louvre Abu Dhabi’s architecture from a unique perspective. The trips take place at 5.30am for sunrise and 6.30pm for sunset, and are also priced at Dhs126 per person.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, 8pm and 9.30pm, Friday August 12 and Saturday August 13, Dhs126. Tel: (02) 673 6688, sea-hawk.ae