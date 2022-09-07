Sponsored: A sound clash from the international and local undergrounds…

Earlier this year W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island announced that it was launching a brand new carnival of cutting-edge music — HYPE Festival.

It’s taking place on Saturday November 5, taking over the stunning Palm Garden at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, a breezy alfresco venue with the UAE’s famous Grand Prix racetrack as its dramatic backdrop. And the HYPE is already building for what will be the very first electronic music festival of this magnitude in the capital.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Platinumlist and you’re still in time to get those discounted early bird tickets for just Dhs150. VIP Tables can be booked by calling or sending a WhatsApp to 050 642 0893 or 056 506 3594.

A stellar line-up has been booked in, premium event partners locked down (including Ibiza Global Radio and What’s On) and the party-starting sound and light show is ready to drop. If you’re not booked up already, these are the seven things we’re most looking forward to at HYPE Festival 2022…

1. Throwing mad shapes to… Claptone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island (@wabudhabi)

Though usually performing as solo act, it was revealed that this mysterious plague-masked German DJ and producer is actually a beat collective. Though they rose to prominence through remixes of established artists, they’re now responsible for some monster original house and tech-house bangers. Tracks such as “No Eyes”, “Stronger” and “Just a Ghost” — they’ve even launched a series of “The Masquerade” events, blending their unique sounds with equally surreal surrounds.

2. Reaching for the lasers with… Joris Voorn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joris Voorn (@jorisvoorn)

Voorn is a veteran of the Dutch EDM scene, and his brand of melodic tech house has brought his skills to the attention of more mainstream mega stars — Dua Lipa and White Cliffs, to name two recent collaborative examples. He stands on a stack of four albums, countless international club appearances and reputation as a DJ’s Dj — and he’ll be bringing all that, along with a record bag full of heavy sonic sass to W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island this November.

3. Reliving our Ibiza memories through… The Mambo Brothers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MamboBrothers 🌵 (@mambobrothers)

What is in a name? Quite a lot in this case actually – this pair are the progeny of the founders of iconic house music hub, Cafe Mambo. Continuing the legacy of this Balearic legend — this double act has carved sonic shockwaves on some pretty hallowed rave turf including Glastonbury, We Are FSTVL, Defected Croatia, Tinderbox, Corona Sunsets India, and of course Tomorrowland. Next stop, our house… Abu Dhabi.

4. Losing our mind at the… Light show

Beyond the sound, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island has curated a collection of 3D holographic sensorial experiences to deliver a truly immersive dance festival experience, ensuring that this time and forever — the HYPE is real.

5. Showing up with that +971 pride for… a line up of regional DJ legends

HYPE isn’t neglecting its roots, the festival will receive support from such distinguished local talent as Alex Twin, Darko De Jan, Jixo & Danz, Xavi Emparan and Victhor. All of whom grew up on and honed their craft on the UAE circuit.

6. They’ve packed a full festival into a single day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island (@wabudhabi)

It’s an all day affair at HYPE — with bass cone rattling tunes barking out of the speakers from 3pm. Pace yourself though because the party will be raging until 1am. The fact that it’s all condensed into one day also side steps any requirement for camping, and by implication no ‘baby wipe showers’, phone charger hunt drama, and waking up in a tent with the approximate ambient temperature of a blast furnace.

7. Cut price early bird tickets are still available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island (@wabudhabi)

You can pick up your tickets for the event now via Platinumlist and the incredible news is you can still catch those EDM ear-worms with early bird tickets for just Dhs150. VIP Tables for six people start at Dhs3,600 and eight-person tables begin at Dhs4,800.

Talking about the event Faiek El Saadani, General Manager of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island commented on the first edition of HYPE Festival, “This is the beginning of the new age of music festivals. At HYPE, we intend to create something different that is engaging and show-stopping, showcasing all the sensational music talent globally and locally.”

“We are delighted to be able to host this audacious and playful festival at such an iconic location as W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and are looking forward to welcoming guests for the experience of a lifetime.”

You know what Faiek? We couldn’t agree more. We’re ready to live the HYPE.

HYPE Festival, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Saturday November 5, from Dhs150. Tel: (050) 642 0893. platinumlist.net

Images: Provided/Instagram