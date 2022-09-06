The largest indoor sports facility in Middle East and Asia will launch in October….

If you’re on the lookout for somewhere new to stay active and spend time with other fitness fans, keep an eye out in Habtoor City and something may just catch your gaze. A huge white marquee has popped up in the location, and it promises to be a top spot for sport fanatics.

Called ‘Danube Sports World’ the giant space will be a multi-sport facility, home to four indoor cricket courts, nine padel tennis courts, eight badminton courts, three indoor football courts, three indoor beach volleyball, and tennis courts, and a table tennis area.

The air dome spans 100,000 square feet and 25 metres high, making it the largest indoor sports facility in the Middle East and Asia. Aiming to promote fitness and wellbeing in the region, the facility will have tie-ups with top sports academies, a gym, a café and much more.

While we wait for the grand launch, there’s plenty of other exciting sporting events in the city to look forward to, including the return of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Running from October 29 to November 27, 2022, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages everyone in the city to do 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. To help you achieve this goal will be a packed calendar of soon to be announced activities and events.

The number of exercises you can try is extensive, from yoga to running, lifting and cycling, boxing, dance, football, and so much more. With so much variety, there’s no excuse not to find something that you love.

