We can’t wait for sundowners with this view…

Prepare to be dazzled, there’s a wow-worthy new hotspot opening in Dubai and if you love to drink, dine and party against the backdrop of stunning views, you’ll want to know about CouCou. Set to open this November, CouCou Dubai is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm.

Self-described as ‘a place where you leave your inhibitions at ground level,’ this fabulously festive restaurant and bar invites guests to celebrate every occasion. Whether it’s sundowners with a view, a romantic evening date or a big night out with your besties, CouCou will offer it all. From its incredible 52nd floor location, CouCou’s mesmerising views stretch across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline and shimmering Arabian Gulf, offering panoramic vistas of the city.

While CouCou is covered to protect guests from the elements, the half-glass walls also ensure the panoramic views go unspoiled. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot. On the menu, a crowd-pleasing array of Mediterranean dishes will invite guests to enjoy a taste of the med, which can be enjoyed alongside an array of shisha.

When guests can tear themselves away from the views, the team behind the brand are promising an array of outlandish acts to entertain guests as this nocturnal restaurant keeps the party going into the night.

CouCou Dubai is the latest opening from Yeeels Group, the hospitality masterminds behind Verde Dubai, and soon-to-open Verde Beach Dubai, which hails from St Tropez.

CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower, opening November 2022. @coucourooftop