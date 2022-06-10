… and it’s set to be stunning!

There’s a brand new beach club washing up on Dubai’s sandy shores – and this one comes with a side of fashionable French flair. Verde Beach, already established in stylish St Tropez, is set to open this October Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The brand has already set up an Instagram account to celebrate its impending arrival, sharing sneak peeks of what to expect. If the name sounds familiar, Verde Beach is the beachy sister brand to trendy French restaurant Verde, which opened in Four Seasons Restaurant Village in December 2019.

Self-described as a fun and festive restaurant, Verde hails from Paris, and is all about sharing-style plates, sparkler shows and pumping DJ sets. As well as the original in Paris and the restaurant in Dubai, Verde has also expanded to Megève, where it welcomes guests for the ski season.

While we’re not sure what Verde Beach Dubai will look like yet, a little look at the original suggests we’re in for a visual treat. There’s a boho-luxe aesthetic with rattan furniture, vibrant prints and plenty of macrame.

With a big focus on music, previous seasons have seen DJs Black Coffee and DJ Snake headline at the outpost in the South of France. The 2022 summer season line-up features a return from South African DJ Black Coffee, and will also see Camelphat and Marco Carola spin. So, we’re hopeful to see some top DJs grace the decks of Verde Beach Dubai when it opens.

Part beach club, part restaurant, the menu will be overseen by executive chef Julien Lee Thibault. We can expect an array of crowd-pleasing Mediterranean hits, from light tartare’s to sharing plates. It’s designed as the perfect pairing for a day by the beach.

We can’t wait!

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, opening October 2022. @verdebeach.dubai

Images: Verde Beach St Tropez