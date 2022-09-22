Sponsored: Live la dolce vita…

W Dubai – The Palm’s recently Michelin-awarded restaurant, Torno Subito, is entering the new season with a brand new brunch, called La Riviera. Running every Saturday, the new offering will see a brilliant selection of dishes paired with refreshing beverages and a laid-back vibe.

With beautiful views of Dubai Marina from this Palm Jumeirah hotspot, guests can enjoy a fun brunch with authentic Italian ingredients, and dishes bursting with flavour and soul. Gather your friends and loved ones and let them know there’s a hot new deal in town.

Diners can expect a menu of sharing dishes including Gillardeau oyster dill gazpacho, with balsamico pearl, cured sea bream pistachio served with a touch of lemon, tagliatella cuttlefish garnished with red pepper sauce, and creamy burrata with basil pesto and tomato.

For mains, indulge in pasta mista ceci cozze and cannolo di ragu napoletano provola e pomodoro, followed by classic Tiramisubito and a pink cheesecake, as well as a tempting ice cream trolley, featuring an array of flavoured ice creams.

It wouldn’t be a brunch without cocktails, so get ready for an exciting selection of tipples from the trolley, such as Torno Spritz, Dolce Vita and Ciao Bello. Prices start from Dhs325 per person inclusive of soft drinks, Dhs425 per person with house beverages and sparkling; and Dhs525 per person including premium beverages.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. Email tornosubitodubai@whotels.com