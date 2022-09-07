Travelling between Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airpot has never been easier…

Flying out of the UAE capital soon? There’s a brand new shuttle service to take you from Dubai straight to Abu Dhabi Airport. The just-launched AUH Express transports passengers between Ibn Battuta bus station and the capital’s airport for a wallet-friendly Dhs35. Advanced booking is not required.

The coaches will operate 24/7 on an hourly basis until the end of the year, and are complete with passenger luggage facilities for those travelling with heavy baggage.

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) signed an agreement with Capital Express for the service, which will offer drop-offs at Abu Dhabi Airport Terminal 1, 2 and 3. RTA will provide the parking spaces and infrastructure needed for the new bus route, while Capital Express will provide the coach buses.

Flying Wizz Air?

The RTA confirmed that Wizz Air passengers will be able to take the AUH Express free-of-charge with their ticket. The express buses will pick you up from Dubai’s Ibn Battuta bus station and drop you at Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal 1, 2, and 3 – and vice versa.

Passengers flying with Etihad can also travel for free between Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airport with a separate coach run exclusively by Etihad. Passengers should book in advance to avoid facing an additional charge. View the Etihad coach schedule to and from Dubai here.

Images: Supplied