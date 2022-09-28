So many spots to pick from…

Dubai is a great place to keep fit and with new classes, studios and race events popping up all the time, it can be hard to keep up. We’re stripping things back to the simple, yet effective outdoor workouts.

So, get on your exercise gear on and head to one of these outdoor gyms in Dubai.



AlIttihad Park, Palm Jumeriah

This park provides a little sanctuary in the hustle and bustle of Dubai’s fast-paced life. With a 2.5km running loop and various workout equipment dotted around, individuals can get a full body workout. You can even bring your little ones to play in the playground, making it a fun hour or two for the whole family!

AlIttihad Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Open 24 hours, Tel: (0)4 390 3333, nakheel.com

Al Qudra Cycle Track

Start cruising the desert at Al Qudra’s 84km cycling track. This track is home to a booming cycling community with cyclists active in the early morning and late afternoon. Bike rentals are available at the start of the track and there are cafes to make sure you are never parched.

Al Qudra Cycle Track, Dubai, Open 24 hours

Barsha Park

A great freebie for Al Barsha residents, this park is kitted out with all the basic gym equipment you need. Elliptical machines, pull-up bars, and a callisthenics area combine with a fitness area that rivals that of some paid gyms. Not to mention, the park also has a basketball court, running track and tennis courts.

Barsha Pond Park, Al Barsha, Opposite Barsha Mall, 24 hours a day, free. visitdubai.com

Fit Inc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIT INC. 🏆💪🏼 Dubai (@fitinc.ae)

If you want to train outdoors but hate having to wait your turn for the equipment, Fit Inc has the answer. With a big selection of weights, bars, ropes, jump boxes and medicine balls, you won’t be fighting for the last 10kg dumbbell on the rack.

Floor 6, City Tower 2 Car Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 6am to 8pm, daily. Tel: (800) 348462. fitinc.ae

Meydan Sobha Cycling & Running Track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loop (@loopdxb)

Pedal your heart out at this outdoor gym, overlooking one of the most iconic skylines. This cycle track is 8.4km long and eco-freindly. For those who prefer a relaxed walk or jog, they can do so on the dedicated running paths.

Meydan Sobha Cycling & Running Track, Nad Al Sheeba, Dubai

Native Club

Tucked away in the recently opened Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Native Club has indoor and outdoor facilities as well as a spa and pool. The outdoor gym has a multipurpose training apparatus and is available for members and hotel guests.

Native Club, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, open daily. Tel: (0)4 519 1242. @nativeclubthegreens

Rixos Premium JBR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woodsman Fitness ® (@woodsmanfitness)

For those who can’t sit still on a sunlounger, and prefer to stay active at the beach, Rixos Premium JBR has a solution. Woodsman Fitness has set up the ultimate natural jungle gym, with plenty of equipment and weights to keep you busy. It also makes a great background for your net ‘Gram snap. There’s another set-up at Rixos The Palm, too.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, daily 10am to 7pm, free for guests. rixos.com

Skydive Dubai

With the perfect view of the Marina skyline and the sea right next to you, what more could you want from an outdoor gym? Well, there’s also callisthenics and CrossFit equipment, sprint tracks, a climbing area and specialist flooring. Just bring your own towel and water and you’re ready to get fit.

Outdoor gym, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, open 24 hours, free. skydivedubai.ae

The J Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J Club by Jumeirah (@jclubdxb)

The J Club is so much more than a hotel gym, with a wide variety of facilities and equipment including ropes, a climbing area, boxing, free weights and a sprint track. There’s also a variety of classes on offer, whether you’re in the mood for yoga, tennis, water sports or even squash.

The J Club, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Emirates Towers, 6.30am to 10pm, daily. jumeirah.com

The Palm Jumeriah Boardwalk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUBAI VIDEOGRAPHER (@shotbypebb)

This 11km boardwalk stretches all the way around Palm Jumeirah – from the Rixos The Palm Hotel & Suites to the One&Only The Palm. Anyone can run, walk, skate or scooter along this boardwalk, whilst enjoying panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

Palm Jumeriah boardwalk, Crescent Road, The Palm

Images: Social and Supplied