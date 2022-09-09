The hotel is almost ready to open…

It’s fair to say that the city has watched the giant iconic arch of what we now know will be called Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi (a project with a working title of Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi) rise with curiosity.

This, what will be the fifth Rixos property in the UAE, Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi is on track for opening in Q3 2022. And that’s imminent, the third quarter is July to September.

Sitting on the manmade Abu Dhabi Marina breakwater across the rolling Corniche blues, it has teased us with dreaming spires and ‘Atlantis on stilts’ aesthetics. The property has attracted no shortage of camera lens attention, rumour mill machination and frenzied speculation (guilty). But we now have some steel frame concrete(ish) facts. And images. And excitingly — some very exciting details re: the restaurants.

Come dine with us

The hotel will be a home to 10 signature restaurants and bars, including — if you’ve been to a Rixos before, you’ll be unsurprised to learn — an all day dining restaurant called Turquoise.

Vero Italiano will be feeding guests with the flavours of southern Europe; The Flame — is all set to start searing prime cuts as the resort’s “five-star” steakhouse; The Bakery Club is designated to deliver diners freshly baked bread, cakes and pastries; there will be an international melange on offer at People’s Restaurant; sweets desserts at Godiva Café; with Cuba Cigar Lounge, Privé Lounge and bar — Anti-Dote rounding out the culinary portfolio.

A lot of rooms for activities

If you’re a number-centric sort of soul, it may excite you to learn there will be 563 rooms and suites. It’ll come locked and loaded with a luxurious executive lounge offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, whilst elsewhere in the resort you’ll find a grand ballroom with space for up to 1000 guests.

A hub of wow

The hotel will feature ‘an entertainment square’ — a staging point for international superstar DJs, grand theatrical performances, light and sound shows and extravagant entertainment spectacles.

There will be three beachfront swimming pools, with a dedicated area for kids to have fun in the (shaded) sun.

Beach life

Another crowning feature will be a beach club, a facility that has proven to be increasingly popular in Abu Dhabi in recent years. There will be an ultra-luxurious VIP pier bar and lounge, reserved for those staying in the exclusive suites — the butler-juggling black card and blue tick set.

Fun and fitness

Rixos also announced that the expansive aqautics complex will include a ‘spray action pool’ (whatever that is), a dedicated kid’s pool, an outdoor recreation area with wellness bar and outdoor gym facilities.

Inspiration in decor and design execution has come from a mix of Turkish (in line with the Rixos brand) and Arabian sources, with modern finishes and subtle nods to Abu Dhabi’s pearl diving past.

In-spa-rational facilities

And of course, staying true to its Rixos DNA — there will be a deliciously deluxe ‘Nature Life Spa’ with, naturally, an ornate Turkish Hammam. Also confirmed is the teenager’s club — complete with PlayStation tournaments, sports academies, rhythm workshops, and there’s even a private cinema where you can chew popcorn and boo blockbuster bad guys in the peace and serenity of seclusion.

When can we stay?

You can book rooms on the website now for October stays, but the official grand opening date is currently a closely guarded secret. Standby for more information as we get it.

Describing just how important the upcoming opening is to the emirate’s leisure offering, HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Accor and Rixos Hotels to operate one of the luxurious hotels in the capital “Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi Hotel”.

Images: Provided