It’s been a long hot summer and to celebrate the start of the new season D3 hotspot, SKY2.0, is reopening in true SKY2.0-style with a line-up of parties for the whole weekend.

From Thursday, September 29, SKY2.0 will host three consecutive nights of themed music: Black is Gold Thursday’s, Boombox Friday’s, and Signature Saturday’s. Whether you’re into house music, afrobeats, or throwback anthems, get ready to party like you’ve never partied before at this famed stand-alone institution.

For those who haven’t yet partied at SKY2.0, the sleek air-conditioned semi-open dome has become notorious in Dubai for its incomparable clubbing atmosphere. Think confetti, neon lights, champagne sparklers, entertainment, and adrenaline-pumping beats. Booming with energy, where better to kick off your weekend than this unforgettable club night extravaganza?

Kicking off the weekend the Black is Gold (BIG) party, invites guests back to enjoy its signature RnB/hiphop night. Boombox Friday’s is the ultimate throwback bash for those looking to move it move it to an endless stream of golden oldies. On the final night of the weekend, Signature Saturday’s is one for the wild hearted where an incredible silver star drops in the centre of the club and the city’s biggest DJs line up to perform mashups of house and hiphop.

And it’s not only the entertainment that impresses. SKY2.0 has a creative yet sophisticated cocktail menu plus Sushi Art are in charge of the kitchen providing party goers with delicious Japanese bites from edamame to 50-piece sushi platters.

Across Thursday, Friday, and Saturday SKY2.0 offers free entry for walk-ins (although arriving early is advised) and the party don’t stop til 4am.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District. Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2. 10pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 587 6333, www.skydubai.com