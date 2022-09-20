Prepare to have your tastebuds tantalized…

While there is no shortage of restaurants and cafes to choose from here in Dubai, these are just a few that offer absolutely mouthwatering unique dishes that are just downright delicious.

Here are five unique dishes from popular restaurants in Dubai you’ve got to try.

Bushman’s on The Palm

Must try: Jump steak

If you’re ever tired of your typical meats, Bushman’s is the place to visit. On top of all the usual proteins available at a steakhouse, the restaurant also offers a true Aussie classic: Jump steak. That’s right, it’s kangaroo meat, but in the form of a steak. The meat is surprisingly tender and the seared kangaroo is served with kale, a white yam fondant along with a chocolate jus. If you’re feeling brave this steak is the one for you.

Bushman’s, Anantara The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open daily from 6pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 567 8304, @bushamans.dubai

Luigia

Must try: Matrioska

This Italian restaurant gets it right the Italian way. Luigia’s speciality pizzas are far from your regular pepperoni, although they can cost a pretty penny. The starters and carbonara are not to be missed, and if you’re a fan of a good calzone, their options are anything but ordinary. Their matrioska (above) however, is a favourite and comes with steamed potatoes, mascarpone cheese, fresh Ricotta, smoked salmon, dill and chives. Yum.

Luigia, Rixos Premium, JBR, open Sun to Thurs 5.30pm to 12am and Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 12am, Tel: (0)55 428 7540 @luigia.ae, luigia.ae

SEVA Table

Must try: Avocado gazpacho

By now, we can all agree that vegan food can be tasty. And one place you have got to try it out at is SEVA – the holistic wellness centre, shop and cafe at Jumeirah Beach Road. It’s a Dubai favourite and a one-stop cafe for those looking to incorporate an earth-conscious approach to both their lifestyle and their diet. The avocado gazpacho is a fun change from the tomato norm and a must-try.

SEVA Table, Jumeriah Beach Road, 27B Street, Jumeriah 1, open daily 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0)58 543 5888, sevaexperience.com, @sevatable

The Farm at Al Barari

Must try: Treats for two

A cult classic, The Farm is truly a complete experience. Their breakfasts are as scrumptious as their dinners. Set in glass cubicles overlooking the shrubbery and trees, you will feel like you’re dining in a relaxing oasis. The cubicles open in the cooler months allowing for an outdoor experience that adds to the pizzazz of The Farm. For a unique sweet treat, try their treats for two – a dessert platter with tiramisu, creme brulee, cheesecake and chocolate ganache. It’s meant to be shared between two but could be for one if you put your mind to it – no judgement.

The Farm, Al Barari, open daily 7.30am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 886 6223, @thefarm_dubai, thefarmdubai.ae

Desert Garden

Must try: Kinder French toast castle

Overflowing with sauces and cheese, this restaurant has a knack for making food look extravagant. Desert Garden takes the statement ‘eating with your eyes’ to a whole new level. The portions are large and fairly priced and the ambience is relaxing. A hidden gem with plenty of dessert options that really are mouthwatering and their Kinder French toast castle is one chocolate fans need to try.

Desert Garden, 609 Jumeriah Street, Umm Sequim, open daily 8am to 1am, Tel: (0)50 505 1566, @desertgarden.uae

Images: Social and Supplied