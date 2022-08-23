… it looks stunning!

With its already impressive trio of beach clubs, The Club at Palm West Beach is one of the hottest spots in the city. But it’s gorgeous new addition is arguably its the best yet: prepare to say Benvenuto to Loren, a beautiful new restaurant inspired by sun-soaked days on the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s. Opening in October, the fine-dining restaurant is an opulent, retro celebration of La Dolce Vita, and from a first look at the renders, it’s set to be a visual – as well as culinary – treat.

Loren will be the first restaurant to open on the rooftop of The Club, located above sister beach club, SĀN Beach. Both are homegrown concepts from Food Fund International, the creative minds behind Clay, The Meat Co. and Taverna Greek, so you know to expect next-level attention-to-detail.

Chic pastel hues, leafy botanicals and sleek marble accents all create a setting designed to transport you cross-continent and back in time to the glamorous days of Italian Riviera dining. Bringing the outside in, full-length doors will draw back to create one indoor-meets-alfresco space to immerse guests into their surroundings and make the most of the rooftop views. Diners who book a table indoors benefit from a front row seat to the open kitchen, while those on the outdoor terrace can relish the beachside setting and panoramic views. A private dining room will serve as the perfect spot for an exclusive celebration.

On the menu, diners can expect hearty Italian dishes with a wider Mediterranean influence, all presented with Loren’s signature flair. Seasonal specials will be made from the freshest seasonal ingredients, an array of pizzas will arrive just-baked from the pizza oven, and pastas will be made freshly before guests very eyes in the open kitchen.

The kind of spot that welcomes guests to sit back, relax and enjoy endless hours of sun-soaked enjoyment, this is a restaurant we can’t wait to retreat to for long, lazy lunches that spill into sunset sessions.

Loren, The Club at Palm West Beach, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 12pm to 1am weekends, opening October 2022. Tel: (0)4 557 8293, ristorante.loren