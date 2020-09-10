The burrata pugliese (Dhs130) is accompanied by large slices of juicy oxtail tomato and a basil garnish, plus a big basket of crusty bread to slather it on. It’s deliciously moreish and as creamy as it should be, but at a whopping 300 grams, this family-size slab of cheese is far too much for two of us to finish.

Our other sharing plate, the polpettine napoletane (Dhs70), is a dish of beautifully seasoned and non-greasy veal meatballs, covered in a simple tomato sauce topped with pecorino romano cheese. Bravissimo.

When it comes to the mains, we go for the paccheri al ragu napoletano (Dhs90) and a Stromboli pizza (Dhs95). The pasta arrives first. Large tubes of al dente pasta are mixed with perfectly braised chunks of beef in a traditional ragout sauce. We’d have liked a little more of the melt-in-the-mouth beef but this dish is still a winner.

Choosing a pizza at Luigia isn’t easy. We count eight varieties of margherita pizza on the menu and over 30 other choices of topping. The Stromboli features homemade spicy Angus sausage, tomato sauce, fior di latte cheese, sweet roasted peppers and Granda Padano. This is one of the lightest pizzas we’ve ever had, apparently due to the 56-72 hour resting time for the dough.