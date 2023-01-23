The family-friendly spot in Arabian Ranches has expanded to Palm West Beach…

It’s loved by the local Arabian Ranches community for its wholesome European dishes, family-friendly feel and brilliant mid-week deals, and now fans of Maison Mathis can get their fix on the Palm Jumeirah.

Maison Mathis is in soft opening alongside the hotel it’s found inside, voco Dubai The Palm, on Palm West Beach. Promising to be a relaxing and inviting family restaurant, the ground floor venue will boast indoor and outdoor seating, the latter of which promises lovely beach and skyline views. On the menu, expect Maison Mathis crowd pleasers like classic mussels, pain perdu and Belgian waffles. The venue is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

From the design, you can expect a similar contemporary, stripped-back aesthetic to the original, with ceramic tiles in soft celery green, printed floors and wooden tables lined by dark orange leather booths.

Dubai’s latest voco hotel opened its doors on January 15, and alongside its food and drink offering, you’ll find 143 guest rooms and a tranquil spa. Best of all for dog-loving staycationers, the hotel will be pet-friendly, welcoming furry friends up to 10kg to enjoy some pampering with their parents.

Maison Mathis, voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, open daily 6.30am 10.30am for breakfast, 10.30am to 11pm for all-day dining. @maisonmathisvocopalm