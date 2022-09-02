The super-club will remain closed until the end of the year…

Party people who are looking forward to the season reopening will have to wait a little longer for one of the big players in town. White Dubai is currently taking a hiatus to elevate its offering, and is planning to come back with a bang at the end of this year.

In December, White will reopen its doors with not only a fresh new look, but a line-up of international artists and entertainment that we’re being told will be ‘greater than ever before’. We’re told to expect big name announcements later in the year, from the realms of hip-hop and R&B, as well as top global DJs.

In preparation for the epic redesign, White Dubai has cleared all content from its social media accounts, removing even its logo from the profile picture position. A note issued to press said: “Don’t panic, we’re hard at work behind the scenes, stay tuned”.

White Dubai has long-been a go-to spot for nightlife fans in the city, having won multiple What’s On Nightlife Awards, and placed 1st in the region and number 15 around the world on DJ Mag’s top 100 clubs list.

The venue is known for reinventing itself, ensuring every season that guests are treated to something new and exciting, and the upcoming one will be no different, we’ll just have to be a little more patient to see what’s in store this year.

Keep your eyes peeled on WhatsOn.ae to receive the latest updates.

White Dubai, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, reopening December 2022. @whitedubai