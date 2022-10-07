Sponsored: There’s no bad time to feast with friends at this chic spot…

Transporting the essence of Lebanon’s buzzing capital of Beirut and bringing it to a beautiful dining destination in Downtown’s Al Murooj Complex, few places do Levantine dining better than Café Beirut.

And its all day breakfast, served daily from 10am, is a decadent feast over which you can catch up with friends. The all-day breakfast tray is a standout signature dish where for Dhs68 you’ll be served labneh, foul, balila, cheese, ham and butter, thyme with oil, shanklish, halawah, and vegetables. Looking to add a little protein? you can upgrade to include mini manakeesh and eggs for just Dhs110.

For individual dishes, the a la carte breakfast menu is packed with Lebanese classics brought to life with Café Beirut’s signature flair. The eggs and soujouk, tender grilled halloumi, tasty musabaha, and delicious labneh with zaatar are among the highlights, ensuring all tastes are catered to.

This ever-popular spot is a stylish address for a get together over authentic Levantine cuisine. From the terrace, enjoy the balmy evenings in lush greenery and admire the Burj Khalifa views, or book a table indoors and enjoy the serenity of the setting, a nod to the golden age of 1950s Beirut. A traditional ceramic water fountain and verdant olive tree take centre stage, but artistic elements also include black and white portraits of Beirut, warm patterns and a domed glass ceiling that floods the dining room with natural light.

With its menu rooted in tradition fused with a design that oozes chic modernity, Café Beirut is the perfect spot for a get together over an all-day breakfast.

Café Beirut, Al Murooj Complex, Downtown, daily 10am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 5211, cafebeirutdubai.com