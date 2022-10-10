The morning coffee run just got way more exciting…

It’s officially that time of year. Starbucks just launched its highly-anticipated collection of seasonal themed drinks, available in all its coffee shops across the UAE from Monday, October 10. That’s right, the popular Pumpkin Spice collection of hot and cold beverages is back with the O.G. Pumpkin Spice Latte as well as some exciting new drinks and exclusive merchandise.

Almost twenty years since the launch of the iconic lineup, the holiday-favourite is, by now, an annual tradition on par with toffee apples or pumpkin soup.

If you have not tried a Pumpkin Spice Latte before, let us talk you through it. It’s a latte made with Starbucks signature espresso and steamed milk, combined with the festive flavour combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove and topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices.

The drink is priced at Dhs23 (Tall), Dhs26 (Grande) and Dhs29 (Venti). For Dhs6, customers can swap to a dairy-free alternative of coconut milk or, for Dhs3 customers feeling ultra-festive can switch from the signature roast to an exclusive new autumn roast.

Spice up your life

As well as standard lattes, Starbucks has an entire lineup of festive treats in store including the Pumpkin Spice Coffee Frappuccino (Dhs23), Pumpkin Spice Crème Frappuccino for a coffee-free option (Dhs23), Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew (Dhs25), DoubleShot Iced Shaken Honey Cinnamon, and Doubleshot Iced Shaken Pumpkin Spice (Dhs24).

The festive selection is available for a limited time only so be sure to get your fix in the next few weeks. Find your nearest Starbucks here or you can get it delivered with most delivery apps in Dubai.

starbucks.ae / @starbucksuae

Images: Social/Unsplash