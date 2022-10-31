Unlimited dim sum, a new Miami-inspired restaurant and World Vegan Day…

If you haven’t made any concrete plans for the week yet and you’re not quite sure what to do, we have just the list of fun things to do in Dubai for you.

Whether you’re looking for a fantastic new menu, a way to get fit or want to introduce your palate to the vegan world then you’ve come to the right place.

Here are 8 superb things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, October 31

Flock to the grand opening of Black Flamingo

This Miami-inspired restaurant is officially opening its doors today and we cannot be more excited for the stunning restaurant’s arrival. The maximalist restaurant at the Radisson Beach Resort has incredible bright interiors that topple out onto the equally colourful beach-facing terrace. Expect a fabulous dining experience that turns into a fun-filled night with drinks and dance. Your dining experience will be brought to you by Chef Reif Othman, who will be presenting a marrying of Latin and Caribbean creole-style dishes. Go on, get those reservations in and flock on over.

Black Flamingo, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, 5pm to late Mon to Thurs, 1pm to late Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 513 4777, @blackflamingodxb

Work off the weekend at the Last Exit Fitness Village

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority has turned Last Exit in Al Khawaneej into the ultimate venue to break a sweat and have some fun. There are a whole host of activities to get involved in every day starting at 4pm. Enjoy 30 minutes of spin classes or head to the main stage and take part in some High-Intensity Interval Training, work your core or relax with yoga.

RTA Fitness Village, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, 4pm to 11pm Mon to Thu and Fri, 4pm to midnight Sat and Sun. dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Tuesday, November 1

Head down to 1Oak to see rapper Ramz live

Famous British rapper, Ramz will be heading to 1Oak Dubai for one night only. If you’re not familiar with Ramz, he has had some dope tracks that include Barking and Belong to the Streets. Ramz will be accompanied by the incredible DJs Mr Levier, MC Tino and Ramesses. Tuesday also happens to be ladies’ night at 1Oak so ladies can avail of unlimited drinks as well as a set menu from 11pm to 12.30am. Doors open from 9pm and regular door rules apply.

1Oak Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, doors open 9pm, ladies’ Night Dhs 150 for unlimited drinks and set menu. Tel: (0)52 881 8888, @1oakdxbofficial

Celebrate World Vegan Day

Feels Juice Bar and Kitchen is a homegrown brand that was born out of the love of fresh and clean eating. And this is exactly what they offer – fresh and deliciously healthy meals and juices. There is an abundance of plant-based options to choose from and all their meals are jam-packed with only the best and most nutritious ingredients. Enjoy a fruity smoothie or even one of their many scrumptious plant-based salads.

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, Sunset Beach Dubai, Tel: (0)55 584 2324, @wearefeels

Wednesday, November 2

Exchange a cucumber for a drink

Yet another holiday that lets you head down to a bar and grab a free drink in exchange for a cucumber – no, we aren’t kidding. This year, however, the cucumber currency will be going digital. Fill in your details here for your unique code. Use it to avail of a free gin and tonic, or one of a selection of fruity gin cocktails at casual venues including Irish pub, McCafferty’s; Mexican hotspot La Carnita; and the action-packed Top Golf. More upscale venues taking part include quirky cocktail bar Salmon Guru in Business Bay and DIFC’s sleek jazz bar, Jass Lounge. For a full list of the bars and restaurants as well as registration for your cucumber currency, head to the website here.

thecuriouscucumber.ae

Enjoy unlimited dim sum at Chuan

This divine Chinese restaurant on The Palm Jumeirah has recently launched Yum Cha. Dig into an array of delectable appetizers and fantastic dim sum before rounding the night off with delicious desserts for only Dhs188 per person.

Chuan, The West of Pointe, Palm Jumeriah, Yum Cha menu available Mon to Fri from 4.30pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 564 3888, chuanseafood.com, @chuan_seafood

Thursday, November 3

Soak up the sun at a stunning new beach club

What better way to get ready for the weekend than to head to an absolutely immaculate beach club for the day? Atlantis, The Palm’s beautiful beach club, White Beach, has just reopened with some exciting new features that are sure to make your winter pool days even better. Along with a new look, there are also now private cabanas with their own pools.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. 21 years and above only. Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs300 weekends with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel:(0)4 426 0700 atlantis.com, @whitebeach

Immerse yourself in culture at an art gallery

Yaw is a Ghanaian artist who repurposes found objects into stunning works that explore the complexities of currency, symbolism, and meaning. His new exhibition In the Cool of the Day at the Efie Gallery, explores his fascination with coins, utilizing the Ghanaian pesewa, as well as the US penny and the Emirati fil. His residency in the UAE is reflected through distinctive characteristics, such as the use of local currency and the shapes and arches that resemble Islamic architecture.

Efie Gallery, Unit 2 Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tues to Sun 11am to 7pm Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 252 4182, efiegallery.com

Images: Provided, social and Unsplash