Pack your beach bag, put on your SPF, and prepare for one of Dubai’s most luxe beach days. Just in time for beach season, the highly-anticipated reopening of White Beach is here. Located on the grounds of Atlantis The Palm, White Beach closed for summer in July and will open with a stunning new look this weekend, Saturday, October 22.

As if we needed more reason to bliss out on the day beds at White Beach, the refreshed space now features a new diamond-shaped pool and six luxury cabanas, each boasting its own private plunge pools and secluded lounge space. With over 300-metres of ocean views enticing you to stay longer, extra daybeds have been added to the beach and flying beds in both pools for those sunbathers wanting to make a splash.

White Beach has more than doubled in size since last season, allowing for more space to relax and enjoy its upcoming live A-lister performances. There’s a new dancefloor, stylish DJ booth, and two large cabanas designed to accommodate up to 20 guests for big groups.

The restaurant has also been extended with a sandy shisha terrace – the ideal spot for sundowners. What’s on the menu? Dive into Chef Ibrahim’s delicious Mediterranean-inspired dishes, think arancini, sautéed gambas tava, grilled Spanish octopus, and crispy eggplant mille feuille alongside signature White Beach cocktails such as yellow diamond, zakuro, and costa del razz.

And yes, you can expect all of the beach club’s much-loved events including Daysies Ladies’ Day every Tuesday, where ladies pay Dhs200 for free-flowing drinks and 50 per cent off the menu. Plus blend the day into night with the return of music event Palmarama, which will see internationally-renowned DJs take to the decks, and an all-new Saturday Sanctuary event which will also have live performances.

White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 10am to 8pm. 21 years and above only. Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs300 weekends with Dhs100 redeemable. Tel:(0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach / atlantis.com

Images: Provided