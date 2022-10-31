<b>Did you notice the change?… </b>

Over the weekend, your network provider name most likely would have switched to ‘UAE Codes’. Wondering why?

Well, it was UAE Codes Day on Saturday, October 29. UAE Codes was marked last year by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The day, not only celebrates distinguished coders but also empowers talented people and organises initiatives to implement technology in creating opportunities to innovate and design the digital future.

In line with the ‘UAE Codes’ day celebrations, the National Programme of Coders launched the ‘Everyone Can Code’ campaign. In short, its main goal is to encourage people to code.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), ‘The campaign focuses on empowering society in the UAE to write their first line of code regardless of their age, educational background, or current professional journey, through an online link activated to take users through the entire campaign and the idea of how to spread the knowledge of coding using simple, yet encouraging method.’

Want to check it out? You can partake by visiting this link here.

On the same link, you can further explore Coders HQ initiatives to learn or train in the many languages of coding, meet experts and more.

WAM added that the campaign attracted more than 20,500 participants just hours after it launched. The numbers reflect society’s willingness to try new advanced technology.

Images: Unsplash