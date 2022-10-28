Stray Dogs Center helps abused, abandoned, neglected and forgotten stray animals in the United Arab Emirates…

Stray Dogs Center in Umm Al Quwain is one of the hardest working teams we’ve seen around the UAE that help dogs in need. It is a not-for-profit private animal shelter that banks on the community’s support in order for them to continue doing its amazing work.

On Saturday, November 19, Stray Dogs Center is hosting a gala evening at the Anantara Dubai The Palm to raise awareness and funds for the animal shelter. Tickets for the dinner cost Dhs350 per person and can be purchased here. Do note, that children under 12 will not be allowed to attend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Dogs Center (@straydogscenter)

The event will include a three-course dinner with soft drinks (a cash bar will be available at the ballroom) plus raffles, quizzes, dances and more festivities. There will also be an award for the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ and a short presentation and a video message by well-known UAE celebrities.

During the event, Stray Dogs Center will also launch its 2023 calendar produced by Annette Nel Photography featuring some of the cutest pups in town. You will be able to purchase the calendar on the evening for Dhs50 and all of the proceeds, including those made from the ticket sales, will go to helping the shelter.

Currently, the shelter currently houses over 870 dogs, feeds 350 stray dogs around the UAE, and supports approximately 100 dogs in foster care. If you can’t make it to the event, you can still support the animal shelter and help them pay for their mounting vet bills on here. For more information, you can reach out to the Stray Dogs Center on 052 542 4156. You can stay updated with all the amazing work done by the team on their social media @straydogscenter.