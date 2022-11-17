Onward, to adventure…

Abu Dhabi Maritime, the watery wing of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), together with AD Ports Group and master developer Miral – have just announced their collaborative effort on the launch of a new Public Water Taxi service.

The service was commissioned to aid traffic between Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar — and offer a new fun way to get around. Because why take a cab when you live your best pirate life?

Land ahoy

The stops outlined are obviously popular entertainment and residential destinations, and Abu Dhabi Maritime has confirmed that more stops are on the way. You’ll be able to jump aboard seven days a week with scheduled timings and vessel availability at each stop every hour.

Talking about the launch, H.E. Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said: “We are working closely with AD Ports Group as part of our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime to provide advanced services that will boost the emirate’s connectivity making access to high-demand destinations even easier for Abu Dhabi residents and tourists.

The new Public Water Taxi service underscores our efforts and commitment to developing state-of-the-art maritime services needed to support Abu Dhabi’s global position as one of the best destinations to live, work and visit.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Our partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime for the launch of the Public Water Taxi Service reiterates our commitment towards further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. With enhanced connectivity, residents and visitors will have the opportunity to navigate, explore and enjoy the island’s world-class offerings and landmarks.

“The launch of the Public Water Taxi comes after the success of the Water Shuttle Pilot Programme earlier this year, as part of Miral’s plans to enhance resident and visitor experiences on the island, by offering a robust marine transport system for anyone seeking to travel through the iconic Yas Bay Waterfront.”

When can you expect to wave down one of these wavebreakers?

We don’t have access to the timetable yet, but we do know (as stated above) the service will be available hourly. When the taxis become operational — you should be able to find their timetables on the Abu Dhabi Maritime website.

Images: Provided