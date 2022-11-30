Sponsored: Don’t wait to make your bookings, as you only have a limited amount of Saturdays to try it…

Lock, Stock & Barrel fans in Abu Dhabi, if you don’t want to make the drive up to Dubai to enjoy the party bar’s Saturday brunch, take note as you can enjoy it right here in the capital for a limited time.

That’s right; Lock, Stock & Barrel is bringing its popular brunch to the capital for 19 Saturdays only so you can enjoy one of the best part brunches in the country.

The buffet is a multi-course affair complete with live music from a band. The music is by none other than UAE rock band, Rock Steady. For dancers, the club floor is sure to be an uproar, so don’t forget those dancing shoes.

It’s a popular brunch and one you will need to make reservations for. It takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and will cost you Dhs250 per person.

To fill your bellies, there are unlimited rounds of mouthwatering bar bites including chicken tacos, lock and loaded nachos with truffle mac and cheese bites. For drinks, there are bottomless ales, house drinks and cocktails. Feeling adventurous? Try the Lock, Stock & Shakin’ – a unique drink that’s only available at brunch.

Remember, this brunch is only available for 19 more weekends until Saturday, March 18, 2023. So, get this in the group chat and plan a weekend to go down and try it out.

Make your reservations via email on reservations@lsbabudhabi.com.

Lock, Stock and Barrel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday brunch available until March 18, 2023 only, Dhs250 per person. lsbabudhabi.com

Images: Lock, Stock and Barrel Abu Dhabi