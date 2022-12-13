Sponsored: So many ways to celebrate…

From turkey takeaway to festive lunches and dinners, brunches and more, there are many festive ways to celebrate in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

At Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, spend a French-inspired Christmas Eve dinner at Le Bistro or go all the way with a buffet at Flavours. On Christmas Day, go brunching at Flavours or fill your belly with unlimited bevvies at Tavern Pub.

Come New Year’s Eve, party it out at B-Lounge’s private beach or Tavern Pub, or opt for the gala dinner at Flavours or Le Bistrot.

Call 055 367 5083 or visit marriott.com

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

On Christmas Eve visit Le Meridien Christmas Village or celebrate it by the beach at Mykonos with music by DJ Marc. Come Christmas Day, enjoy a brunch at Le Meridien Village or a dinner at Mykonos with festive dishes.

Stay home and enjoy a turkey takeaway prepared by the hotel with prices starting from Dhs699.

On New Year’s Eve, enjoy Le Meridien Village’s gala and buffet dinner or witness the firework display from Al Maryah Island at Mykonos.

Call 050 454 2672 or visit marriott.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

At Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Corniche, you can spend Christmas Eve at Hemingway’s Pub or La Terrazza. On the big day itself, brunch at La Terrazza or West Bay Lounge. Want dinner instead? West Bay Lounge is offering a festive dinner menu.

Say hello to 2023 by celebrating at West Bay Lounge or on the beach with a gala dinner, belly dancer and fire show. There’s also Escape Pool Bar and Hemingway’s Pub to usher 2023.

Call 02 692 4999 or visit radissonbluhotels.com

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain

On December 24, celebrate an all-out party at Peach Garden, at Paco’s for a Mexican festive or buffet dinner at Flavours. You can brunch at Flavours on Christmas Day or indulge in Mexican delights at Paco’s.

On New Year’s Eve, there’s a buffet at Flavours with a live band so you can dance all night long, or toast to 2023 at Paco’s with UV lights, a live band and more. Peach Garden also offers up the right vibes to welcome in 2023 with live music.

Call 056 685 3832 or visit radissonbluhotels.com