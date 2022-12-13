Talk about wow-worthy drinks with a view…

Beloved Beirut-born Frozen Cherry is opening in Dubai, and it’s going to be straight to the top of your sundowner list. Helipad by Frozen Cherry will open in the first quarter of 2023, located on Festival City Mall’s south helipad. When it opens, guests will be able to enjoy fabulous themed nights and funky music alongside master mixology, making for an iconic sundowners spot.

While at the original in Beirut visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view. But at the Dubai version, it’ll be picture-perfect waterfront vistas from the south helipad.

The vibes and views will also be mirrored at the Festival Bay iteration, but with a Dubai spin. The venue will invite guests to enjoy a rustic-luxe setting with a boho feel, gorgeous views of the Dubai creek, lively music and beverages that have been crafted by best-in-class mixologists.

Like the Beirut original, there will be an array of themed music nights. During the week, these will include Monday blues-banishing, AstroMondays where electronic music dictates the tempo; PeakNic, a hip garden party; and LivingRoom Sessions, which will deliver electronic sounds to elevate every sunset.

Of course you will be able to party through the weekend at Frozen Cherry with Unplugged Thursdays, Pop on Top Fridays and Sunday sessions on weekends.

Before Helipad by Frozen Cherry, Dubai Festival City will welcome a supersized new entertainment destination called Sayf. Opening in December, Sayf will be a winter pop-up that promises a vibrant atmosphere, inventive gastronomy and some seriously wow-worthy entertainment.

If you’re looking for sundowner spots for right now, check out 16 beach bars we love for the perfect early evening tipple.

Helipad by Frozen Cherry, Dubai Festival City Mall’s South helipad, opening Q1 2023, dubaifestivalcity.com

Images: Provided