This will ‘maki’ your heart sing…

Nikkei cuisine has recently taken the city by storm. If you’re not entirely sure what that means, we have you covered – Nikkei essentially means a person of Japanese descent who has migrated and settled into different parts of the world. How does that translate into food? Well, it means Japanese influence on a multitude of already divine cuisines.

Nevertheless, these restaurants serve up unlimited Japanese dishes alongside wine or house drinks during the week.

Asia Asia

Every Sunday indulge in a selection of unlimited Chef’s selection of Sushi and dim sum. You and a partner can share all the sushi your heart desires and a bottle of wine for only Dhs330 per couple. Sounds like the ideal meal for a catch-up or a cute Sunday date.

Asia Asia, various locations in Dubai, every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm, 3pm to 5pm, or 4pm to 6pm. Dhs330 per couple inclusive of unlimited sushi, dim sum and one bottle of wine. @asiaasiauae

Benihana

This globally known sushi and Japanese steakhouse offers a unique experiential dining experience. What we’re most interested in, however, are their Hiro Nights. It takes place every Wednesday and is an all-you-can-eat feast of incredible Japanese cuisine.

Benihana, Amwaj Rotana, The Walk, JBR, every Wednesday from 6pm onwards, Dhs209 soft, Dhs309 house, Dhs129 kids aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 428 3089 @amwajrotanahotel

Iris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Dubai (@irisdubai)

Not only are the vibes at Iris incredible, but the food is too. On Wednesday evenings, you and your plus one can tuck into unlimited sushi, plus wine. Sounds like a fab night out to us.

Iris, Meydan Grandstand, every Wednesday from 8pm onwards, Dhs220 unlimited uramaki rolls, Dhs290 unlimited uramaki rolls and wine, Dhs380 unlimited uramaki rolls and house drinks. Offer valid for two guests for two hours. Tel:(0)4 334 3355 @irisdubai

Kanpai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanpai Dubai (@kanpaidubai)

Dine, mingle, and indulge in as much as humanly possible. Meaning “cheers” in Japanese, Kanpai is the perfect venue to head to when you’re not quite ready to accept that the weekend is over. On Sundays and Mondays enjoy two hours of unlimited sushi for only Dhs299 per person and you can even add a bottle of wine from Dhs159.

Kanpai, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, every Sunday and Monday from 1pm to 11pm Dhs299 for two hours of unlimited sushi. Tel: (0)4 441 9262 @kanpaidubai

Ikigai

Sushi, sake, maki and everything in between are available every Sunday at this vibey Japanese restaurant. There are no frills or white-cloth dining, but it is a guaranteed great evening out. The purpose of the restaurant is for good food, and an upbeat atmosphere that may just end in dancing on the tables.

Ikigai, Millennium Place Dubai Marina, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. @ikigaidubai

Images: Supplied and socials