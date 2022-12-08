Sponsored: Discover the Sofitel Art de Noel…

For those who seek a Christmas celebration with golden shores, Polynesian hospitality and French art de recevoir, look no further than Sofitel Dubai The Palm. Taking pride and place at the top of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, this lavish resort is offering a collection of unparalleled experiences to envelop guests in Art de Noel themed festivities this year.

Christmas Eve

Indulge in a festive banquet friends and family at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. From 6.30pm to 11pm, tuck into a spread of lobster salad, foie gras, and wagyu beef tenderloin at Porterhouse Steaks & Grills, or at Moana Seafood Restaurant you’ll find an incredible selection of the finest seafood. The five-course dinner package is priced at Dhs455 for adults, and Dhs175 for children aged six to 12, while kids under six dine free.

New Year’s Eve

Bid adieu to 2022 in boho glam style at Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge. The stunning venue offers mesmerising views of Palm Jumeirah and its incredible fireworks, as well as the Dubai skyline. The event includes a luxurious buffet with live stations, free-flowing house beverages and Champagne. The celebrations run from 7pm to 3am, priced at Dhs3,500 for adults and Dhs1,750 for children aged 12 to 20 years old.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive