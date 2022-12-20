Chasing sunsets Abu Dhabi…

Experiences over things. That’s one of the most important life lessons the pandemic taught us and it’s chief amongst the energy we’re taking into 2023.

Experiences like sea-hemmed staycays on luxurious desert islands. Uninterrupted views towards a churning blue horizon. Wholesome, screenless favourite people time. Windswept beach walks. This is the life we’re choosing for ourselves.

Vamos a la Maya

And, rather conveniently (for the purposes of this story), there’s a new option for this sort of secluded getaway in Abu Dhabi. Al Maya Island & Resort, has just launched its collection of six deluxe villas that come with private pools, ocean-view balconies, an alfreco majlis, huge bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and private beach access.

What price for this soothing slice of paradise? The one-bedroom villas start at just Dhs890 per night.

Island buoys

Other facilities on the island include a restaurant, pristine private beach, a huge outdoor swimming pool complete with swim-up bar, jacuzzi and a separate kid’s pool.

And if you’re the sort of holiday-maker that enjoys the more authentically wild side of life, there’s also the opportunity to spot the native wild gazelle on your morning stroll across the island.

To get there, as it’s an island, you’ll obviously need to take a boat. The ferry service to Al Maya Island depart from a docking space located close to the Presidential Palace. The boat transfer duration is between 10 and 15 minutes (depending on the vessel and the conditions.

𝐀𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐉𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 – 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬

Outbound to the island, there ferry timings are hourly from: 10am to 5pm.

Coming back from the island, those homeward trips depart from Al Maya hourly from 1.30pm to 8.30pm.

Images: Provided