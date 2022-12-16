Sponsored: All the best ways to welcome in the New Year…

Choosing where to welcome 2023 is a big task, but we’re here to help. An Abu Dhabi institution, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, is hosting two wonderful and festive New Year’s bashes, full of authentic global flavours, unlimited drinks, and guaranteed good times.

End your year how you wish to start it with a magical evening at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi.

Benjarong’s Thai New Year’s Eve

Prepare to explore authentic Thai flavours this New Year’s Eve with Benjarong’s five course dinner menu. This modern and chic venue offers a festive ambiance to welcome 2023, perfect for those who are looking to enjoy good food and the company of their loved ones. From 7pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy the festivities for Dhs295 per person, including a glass of bubbles on arrival.

Benjarong, 7pm to 11pm, Sat Dec 31, Dhs295. Tel: (0)2 698 8137.

Lucky you, it’s New Year’s Eve!

Assemble your squad and step into an immersion of international flavours this New Year’s at Urban Kitchen. Guests will be able to graze over an array of dishes prepared while sipping on unlimited drinks. This is not where the festivities end; you and the whole family will be able to get involved with endless games as well as live entertainment. The silver package, with soft drinks, is Dhs325, while the gold package, with house drinks, is DHs450. Children under six dine for free.

Urban Kitchen, New Years dinner, silver package Dhs325 soft, Dhs450 house.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, New Years Eve listings, Tel: (0)2 698 8888, dusit.com