Martin Lawrence surprises us with a rather intense role…

This week marks the end of the FIFA World Cup, which means that the cinemas will be designated for films only once again. This week sees quite a few thrillers hitting the box office, as well as a kids friendly cartoon following the trying times of a goofy cat. So, grab some popcorn, maybe a cheeky nachos, and settle in for some nail biting action packed films.

The Lair

When a lieutenant in the Royal Air Force has her jet shot down, she lands in Afghanistan. After finding refuge in an underground bunker, she soon realizes she may be more safe above ground than below. Lurking in the shadows, are man-made, deadly biological weapons that are half-human half-alien. Shockingly they attack and the lieutenant must fight for her life.

Cast: Jonathan Howard, Charlotte Kirk, Jamie Bamber

Genre: Action

Mindcage

Lured into a diabolical game of cat and mouse and racing against time, two detectives are swept up into a spellbinding case that follows the copycat killer of a serial killer known as ‘The Artist.’ When one of the detectives becomes personally wrapped up in the case, they realize that she is the next victim and stop at nothing to put an end to the copycat – or so they think.

Cast: Martin Lawrence, John Malkovich, Melissa Roxburgh

Genre: Thriller

The Amazing Maurice

Follow the tale (read tail) of a goofy street cat looking for the perfect money-making scam. He finds a silly-looking kid who plays a pipe and has a hoard of rats who are strangely literate.

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Hugh Laurie, Gemma Arterton

Genre: Animation

Hunt

This movie finds the international and domestic units of the Korean Spy Agency tasked with the mission of uncovering a North Korean Spy who is unsurprisingly embedded deeply in the agency. The film stars the global sensation, Squid Game’s actor Lee Jung Jae.

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo Sung

Genre: Action

