Spend NYE at Huqqa Dubai Mall for unbeatable views of the popular fountain show

If you’re looking to spend NYE at one of the very many venues at Dubai Mall, there are plenty of reasons why it has to be Huqqa.

The restaurant is a stone’s throw away from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the UAE, but it also offers unobstructed views of the Dubai Fountains from the outdoor terrace.

On the night, you will be treated to live entertainment, DJ performances guaranteeing an electrifying ambience as your toast to the new year. Speaking of ambience, you’ll absolutely love the Instagrammable Huqqa entrance which is a corridor full of golden stars and lights, and once inside, Christmas baubles and golden stars hang from the ceiling ensuring you’ll get into the festive mood.

For your meals, indulge in Turkish dishes and other popular dishes such as tomato bruschetta, truffle baby chicken, Japanese wagyu, garlic octopus, rigatoni truffle, amb lokum and more.

You also must try the desserts and one you’ll want from the ‘Gram is the huge crocodile fruits platter.

The mocktails and other soft beverages are served in the same style. Try Pandora’s Box for a secret but delicious mocktail, and the famous La Bomb which includes a dancing show just for you.

For the non-smoking area and if you want to sit indoors, it’s Dhs1,500 per person for the second line and for a window table it’s Dhs2,000 per person. If you want the outdoor area, it’s Dhs2,500 for the second line and for a table with front-row views, it’s Dhs3,000 per person.

In the smoking area indoors, it’s Dhs2,000 for the second line, and for the window table, it’s Dhs2,500. Outdoors, it’s Dhs3,000 per person for the second line and Dhs3,500 for front-row views.

For reservations, contact the team on 800 48772 or via email at info@huqqa.com