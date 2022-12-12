As part of their Greatest Hits tour the Irish rockers will headline the big Paddy’s Day gig on March 18…

They’re one of Ireland’s most successful rock exports, and for St Patrick’s Day 2023 The Script will be belting out their biggest hits with a huge gig in Dubai. The Irish band will headline the returning McGettigan’s Paddy’s Day party at Media City Amphitheatre on Saturday March 18.

Tickets go on sale today, Monday December 12, with early bird tickets priced at Dhs299. Thereafter, tickets will be Dhs349, with the option to upgrade to golden circle for Dhs499. There are also tickets available that include a pre-gig brunch at McGettigan’s before the concert for Dhs699, or for those that ‘can’t be moved,’ a brunch of food and five drinks will be available on a raised deck at Media City Amphitheatre for the same price.

The Script will return to Dubai after their intimate sellout gig saw the band perform a roster of their brilliant tracks at Bla Bla back in October.

The band, who have been active as The Script since April 2008, will return to Dubai as part of their extended Greatest Hits tour, performing all their big sing-along hits from six studio albums. Famous for their string of hits that includes karaoke favourite The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, as well as number one singles For The First Time, Superheroes and Hall of Fame, the band will perform all these and more when they land in the city in March.

The 2023 McGettigan’s Paddy’s Day party marks the first time that the one day festival of all things Irish has taken over Dubai Media City Amphitheatre since 2018. As before, everyone is invited to shake their shamrocks at a day filled with live music, as alongside The Script you can expect support from much-loved Irish band The Coronas, plus a legion of local music stars. Of course, there’ll be plenty of McGettigan’s Irish pub grub to go with it, and good craic guaranteed.

The Script, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, Dubai Media City, Saturday March 18, 2023. Tickets via platinumlist.net, mcgettigans.com/shop