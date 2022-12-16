Sponsored: Get in the Christmas spirit…

If you’re looking for a festive wonderland with plenty of shopping, family fun and festive cheer, then look no further than Wafi City, bringing new meaning to the word magical this jolly season. Celebrate the festive season by creating timeless memories with all the magnificent activities and experience on offer every day until December 24.

Take a stroll through the festively decorated mall and enjoy all that Wafi City has to offer. Be delighted by warm cups of complimentary hot chocolate while you take note of the stunning decor that looks like it’s been plucked straight from the North Pole.

Wafi City is also home to one of the biggest Christmas trees in Dubai, which features up to 52 foot tall decorations. That’s not all, you can also get the opportunity to meet the man in red, with his elves at the grotto. He will be handing out gifts along with lots of other fun goodies, just make sure you’ve landed on the nice list…

If you still haven’t experienced enough Christmassy goodness, there will be photo opportunities galore, live music every weekend and when the little ones finish their elf training, they will graduate from the academy, cap and gown included. As if that wasn’t enough, if you sign your kids up to a ‘bake your own pizza’ workshop while you dine at the lovely Biella.

Stand the chance to win

This Christmas, whenever you purchase a grotto ticket you will automatically be entered into a raffle draw where there are fantastic prizes to be won. Wafi City will be giving away weekly staycation trips to unique destinations all around the UAE. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. You also stand the chance to win Dhs10,000 and some pretty spectacular dining prizes too.

Wafi City Mall, Oud Metha road, Umm Hurair 2, from December 6 to December 24, 8.30am to 9.30pm. Dhs70 for Santa’s Grotto experience. wafi.com @waficitydubai

Images: Supplied