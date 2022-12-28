The best places for breakfast in Abu Dhabi

From the perfect avo toast to acai bowls, smoked salmon bagels and more…

They say that the most important meal of the day is breakfast, so why not head out and enjoy a lovely breakfast in the capital? Here, we have gathered a variety of fabulous places for you to enjoy a delightful breakfast in Abu Dhabi.

Art House Abu Dhabi

Art on the walls, art on the plates, art in their heart. This cafe is all about providing a passionate experience, and their breakfast offering is no different. They’ve got a humongous menu but their famous shakshoka is probably our pick of the brunch. If you’re looking for something even healthier, the mixed berries, acai and granola bowl is another crowd-pleaser.

Al Huwelat St, Bateen Area, Opp Al Bateen Villa No 15, 9am to 11pm, dishes from Dhs38. Tel: (02) 666 0175. @arthousecafead

Brunch & Cake

The breakfast fiesta known as Brunch & Cake has landed in Abu Dhabi, with the opening of the city’s very first outlet in the appropriately picturesque district of Marsa Al Bateen Marina. The Dubai locations have become breakfast date spots of note, with a joyful mix of aesthetics on the walls and on the palate. Exclusive Abu Dhabi bites include the New York cheesecake style ricotta pancakes, pepperoni pizza with chilli honey jam, deep fried pizza bites, and burrata toast. This is of course in addition to menu favourites from the other UAE locations.

Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Shop 9, Abu Dhabi. Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thursdays and Saturdays 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae Montauk Boutique Cafe & Restaurant Montauk Boutique Cafe & Restaurant is a self-described ‘Hamptons-inspired’ experience. The concept was developed by Emirati owner and founder Chef Mariam Almansoori, and aims to provide the capital’s cafe connoisseurs with a new place to choose their favourite brews in uncontrived luxury. And it’s breakfast where this charming venue really shines. Items on the most important meal of the day menu include avocado, beetroot and cheese toasties; Turkish eggs with herb labneh; scrambled egg shakshuka; custard-soaked French toast; homemade granola with honey & berries; and cream cheese sesame bagels. Al Bateen, open 10am to 10pm daily, @montaukabudhabi Sanderson’s This cafe is UAE-based culinary kingpin Sergio Lopez’s first solo venture in the capital and it’s blessed with that kind of class that goes right down to the marrow. The breakfast menu is filled with bright, innovative, devastatingly attractive taste-led experiences, such as cheesy moutabell (Dhs59), sweet potato breakfast pizza (Dhs59), B.E.L.T croissant (bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato) (Dhs59), tahini avo toast (Dhs59) and that’s just for smouldering starters. Al Seef Compound, Behind Al Seef Village Mall, Khalifa Park Area, 8am to 8.30pm, from around Dhs57. Tel: (02) 222 1142. @wearesandersons

Alkalime

If you’re after a healthy and homegrown spot for all your important breakfast gatherings, then look no further than Alkalime. This boho-chic venue is the perfect restaurant for those looking for a healthy start to the day that looks as good as it tastes. Their current winter and autumn feature a wide range of delicious egg-based dishes such as huevos rancheros, Dukkah eggs, and a delicious omelette. They also cater to keto and paleo diets.

Alkalime, Jacques Chirac St, Al Sa’Diyat Cultural, Cultural District, open daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)54 449 1547 @alkalime_uae



Jones The Grocer

A quintessential breakfast experience across the whole of the UAE belongs to none other than Jones The Grocer. This fantastic Australian restaurant is an ideal spot to enjoy the classic avo on toast or eggs Florentine. Alternatively, try out the egg in the hole, which is a delicious combination of cream cheese, a potato roasti, eggs, beef bacon, and avocado served with bois boudran in a bagel. Yum.

Various locations around Abu Dhabi. jonesthegrocer.com

1762

If you’re looking for a fun fact as well as a place to enjoy a gourmet breakfast, then this is the place for you. First, for a fun fact, the restaurant is named after the year that the sandwich was invented, 1762. Now onto the food – the food may not be the cheapest in town but the quality is high and the venue has a laidback vibe. Expect melted cheese croissants, salmon bagels, and muesli bowls.

1762, Al Ain Tower, Corniche, Abu Dhabi, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 255 1762. 1762.ae

tashas

A South African brand, every branch of Tashas is a little different, particularly with regard to the food offerings; each outlet has its own signature menu. The best breakfast sellers at their venue in Al Bateen include the creamed avo on toast and brioche French toast. Specialities at this Marina spot include Spanish eggs and the toasted sesame breakfast bun.

tashas, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 11pm weekdays, 8am to 12am weekends. Tel: (02) 445 0890. tashascafe.com

Cafe Arabia

A former What’s On Award winner, the classic furnishings of Cafe Arabia make it feel like a second home. The breakfast menu features a vegan Arabian breakfast with foul medames, falafel, hummus and vegetables, English and American breakfasts, mueslis and porridge bowls, and a section of the menu dedicated to eggs, with dishes such as shakshouka and eggs benedict.

Mohammed bin Khalifa Street, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, daily from 8am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 643 9699. cafearabia.business.site

Cafe 302

Its slightly rustic feel and huge selection of products you can buy to take home, such as oils and jams, help this Abu Dhabi breakfast spot stand out from the crowd. They also have a whole host of delicious breakfast options, such as their full English breakfast Box.

Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, daily 6am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 610 6666. rotana.com

Nolu’s

Californian cuisine meets Afghani cooking at this delightful restaurant. The popular eggs on French organic bread served with roast potatoes or fruit salad is among our favourite breakfast dishes in the capital. The menu has a breakfast bowls section with ingredients such as acai making an appearance, plus a toast section including a bagel with edamame.

Various locations around Abu Dhabi, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (02) 444 8080. facebook.com/nolusrestaurants

L’ETO

With branches scattered around Abu Dhabi, L’ETO is the perfect place to catch a quick and delicious bite as well as a pic or two for your Insta feed. Every branch of L’Eto is slightly different with accents and furniture for a unique feel. Their crepes and pancakes are a definite must-try.

Various locations around Abu Dhabi. letocaffe.ae

