We’re fast approaching the shortest day of the year…

If you’re enjoying the cool breeze and weather lately, we aren’t in winter just yet – well, astronomically anyway.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences winter, ‘The UAE and the northern half of the earth will witness the shortest daytime, the longest nighttime, and polar night in the Polar Circle from December 18 to 25.’

He continued to state that during this period, daylight will last 10 hours and 34 minutes from sunrise until sunset, coinciding with the winter solstice on December 22.

What is the winter solstice? The winter solstice marks the first day of winter for the northern hemisphere and the first day of summer for the southern hemisphere. Those of us in the northern hemisphere will experience the shortest, darkest day of the year, as the North Pole is tilted furthest away from the sun at an angle of -23.4 degrees.

Al Jarwan also stated that at the beginning of the winter season, the temperatures will average around 12 degrees and climb to a maximum of 25 degrees. By mid-February, the temperatures will average around 15 degrees and rise to 28 degrees. By the end of the season, temperatures will climb again and reach highs of 32 degrees Celsius.

Winter in the UAE

UAE winters are typically mild, with an average daytime temperature of 25°C, and nighttime temperatures along the coastline ranging from 12°C to 15°C. Inland, particularly in the mountainous areas, overnight winter temperatures can drop to 5°C.

This week, the lowest temperature predicted is 18°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The coldest temperature predicted is 13°C in Umm Al Quwain.

Winter in the UAE usually comes with rain and over this winter season and parts of different cities in the UAE have already had rainfall. If you missed it because you were indoors, don’t worry as more is expected with the average rainfall expected to exceed 80mm.

Images: Getty Images