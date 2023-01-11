Fine dining in the desert never looked so good…

Forget Addidas x Gucci, Tiffany’s x Fendi, or Chips Oman x my sandwich — we’re calling it, the most exciting collaboration to land in Abu Dhabi in 2023 so far is the (MENA 50 Best’s No. 1 restaurant, and the now Michelin Guide-recognised) 3Fils x BRIX x Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, ‘Around the World’ 12-course degustation menu.

This genuinely iconic culinary partnership, operating amongst a dreamscape of deep desert dunes is available to enjoy every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from now until the end of March 2023, is served alongside “free-spirited beverages” and comes in at a cool Dhs900. Which, when you consider that you’re being treated to a world-class meal of 12 elaborately conceived courses, in a truly unforgettable setting, actually sounds like a pretty good deal.

What’s On the menu?

You’ll find the premium pop-up in the resort’s Royal Pavillion, which has been given a full destination dining glow-up, and comes with otherworldly Empty Quarter vibes as standard.

The meal is separated in three distinct, episodical chapters – The Odyssey, The Expedition, and The Discovery — each with its own four core dishes, paired with a total of five craft beverages that will be served throughout the dinner.

The first stop on the indulgence itinerary is Asia, with the taste tour taking intrepid gastronauts through a trio of Japanese cuisine-inspired cold starters, including tuna potatoes; wagyu and ginger with smoked salt; and crispy tuna uni. Next up degustation delegates can smother their palates with Thai soft-shell crab salad; aromatic mushroom and herb soup from China; a Japanese-Norwegian detour yields crowd-pleasing salmon carpaccio with yuzu pearls and sesame ponzu; and a scallop flower topped with mango, represents the bold and lively flavours of the Philippines.

Brix, as you are most likely already aware, is the dessert focused arm of the 3Fils body politic. And during the three months of the collab, Chef Carmen will be supervising the supply of sweets. The dessert round up will include a signature Winter Cheesecake with caviar pearls, yuzu, lime, sesame and white truffle; and a delectable Cocoa Bean shell with chocolate mousse, salted caramel and coffee ‘soil’.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Liwa Desert. Thursday, Friday and Saturday until March 31, 2023, Dhs900. Book at anantara.com

