Expect to see over a hundred cars and motorbikes…

Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts is a destination within a destination and one that teleports visitors to Europe. This weekend, the ‘grammable venue is hosting a cool auto show called ‘Wheels by the River’ that you will have you zooming over to visit.

The auto show takes place on Saturday, January 28 and on the day, you will spot over 100 cars and motorbikes proudly displayed along the iconic river. It takes place from 2pm to 10pm.

The event is a collaboration with UAE Cars Club (UCC) and is free to enter.

Some of the powerful engines and unique designs include a variety of hardcore sport, classic and SUV models such as the Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Toyota Supra, Nissan GT-R R35, Nissan Z, Chevrolet Camaro, Jeep, FJ Cruiser and more.

The car’s owners will be there so if you want to know more about the car, you’re more than welcome to ask any questions you may have.

While you’re there…

The cars at the auto show at Riverland Dubai may call the complex home for the day, but the space is now also home to some (much larger and louder) pre-historic creatures.

Dino Mania is a 45-minute parade recently introduced by the park which is bringing the prehistoric world to life with a series of animatronic dinosaurs including the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and many more.

Visitors can expect special effects including roars, fog and music during the free interactive experience.

It takes place from Friday to Sunday at 8pm. If you can’t stay out that late, you can still enjoy time with these creatures from Tuesday to Sunday 12pm onwards with plenty of interactive encounters and photo opportunities.

Daredevils to Dubai Parks and Resorts can get their thrills from over 100 rides, attractions and live entertainment taking place across the destination. You can purchase your tickets here.

Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, free entry, Tel: (800) 2629464. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Images: Dubai Parks and Resorts