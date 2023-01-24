We’re game, are you?

Arcades just give you a feeling that can’t be matched. Bright LED lights from games enticing you to spend your tokens, tickets pouring out of the arcade game after scoring a new personal best, the screams cheers (and well, most of the time cries of defeat…) – there’s nothing like it.

And Dubai is surprisingly full of arcades you just have to visit for that feeling of nostalgia.

Here are the best arcades in Dubai.

Play DXB

The famous indoor virtual reality theme park in Dubai Mall – Play DXB is one of the top arcades to head to if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind, immersive gaming experience. Play DXB features VR rides such as Burj Drop and Flying Chairs, you have to try. And thankfully, the fun is open to all.

Play DXB, Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, open daily 10am to 12am, from Dhs200 redeemable. entertainment.emaar.com

Wavehouse

If you haven’t visited Wavehouse yet – you are sorely missing out. This restaurant / arcade / bowling alley is the perfect place for everyone to have some fun. Spread over two floors, the arcade is packed full of the fun essentials, from pinball machines to skee-balls and even air hockey. After you’re all gamed out head to the restaurant or bar for a light bite and a refreshing drink.

Wavehouse, Avenues, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 1am. atlantis.com

Dubai Bowling Center

Nostalgia at its finest, whether you’re looking for a classic bowling alley or a great place to shoot some hoops, bump cars or take your turn at Deal or No Deal the Dubai Bowling Center has it all. On Monday they have a special offer where all games are just Dhs1.

Dubai Bowling Center, Al Quoz 1, Meydan Street, open Sun to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 339 1010 bowlingdubai.com

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey is your one-stop shop for all things fun. There’s a 12-lane bowling alley, full arcade, pool tables plus state-of-the-art basketball machines, motorbike and car simulators, and vintage games like Pac-Man it truly is a playground to appease your inner child. Oh, and there is happy hour from 4pm to 7pm. Do note Brass Monkey is only open to those over the age of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, weekdays from 4pm to 1am and weekends from 12pm to 1am Tel: (0)4 582 7277 @brassmonkeysocial

Magic Planet

A quintessential experience across Dubai – Magic Planet is an arcade that simply never disappoints. Located in all of the City Centres there is guaranteed to be an arcade close by. Scan your card, and get ready to be a race car driver, an intergalactic spy or a basketball pro.

Magic Planet, various locations across Dubai, magicplanetmena.com

Images: Socials and supplied