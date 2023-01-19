It’s recognised as one of the world’s safest cities for good reason…

Dubai Police have reported a 63.2 per cent drop in criminal reports filed in Dubai year-on-year. Upon reviewing the 2022 statistics vs 2021, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police attributed the drop in criminal reports to the innovative security projects recently unveiled and to the dedicated and qualified personnel.

The remarks were made during the Dubai Police Chief’s annual inspection visit to the CID. Four key aspects that contributed to the decrease in criminal reports were highlighted in the inspection.

Crime reduction

The achievements and initiatives of the CID included the arrest of 422 wanted individuals for various charges, as well as dealing with 782 points of interest with partners from other government entities.

Training and Development

Throughout the year, some 108 workshops, courses and lectures were provided by the training and development department.

Tourist Police

The Tourist Police Department also presented the initiatives that lead to such successful results. These included delivering 55 awareness lectures for 4,085 beneficiaries working in the hospitality and tourism sector.

Lost and Found

The Lost and Found Department returned found items to 745 beneficiaries and honoured 14 honest individuals who handed over found items and valuables to the police.

