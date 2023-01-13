The airline is ramping up operations to meet high travel demand…

Signs the travel sector is slowly getting back to its pre-pandemic state… Emirates has announced that it will scale up its iconic double-decker A380 plane operations to three destinations by summer: Glasgow, United Kingdom from March 26; Nice, France from June 1; and Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 1.

Emirates currently deploys its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide. By the end of this summer, the popular aircraft will be serving almost 50 destinations, restoring close to 90 per cent of the airline’s pre-pandemic A380 network.

The airline also plans to increase the operations of its enhanced A380, featuring Premium Economy cabins, to more than 35 destinations across 20 countries by March 2024. The first refurbished A380 was deployed earlier this month on the Dubai-London Heathrow service featuring the Premium Economy cabin, and Emirates’ latest cabin interiors including lighter colour palettes in First and Business Class.

Emirates will also increase the number of flights to the UK….

Emirates will resume its second daily service to London Stansted airport in May, taking its number of flights to London to 11 per day.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 119 weekly flights in total across seven UK hubs. This includes six flights to London Heathrow; three flights to London Gatwick; a daily flight to London Stansted; three flights to Manchester; a double daily service to Birmingham; a daily flight to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.

Travelling soon?

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, at Emirates Sales Offices via travel agents or through online travel agents.

For more information or flight schedules, visit emirates.com

Images: Supplied