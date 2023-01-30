Sponsored: Discover a premium experience and delicious Lebanese menu…

Al Beiruti The Hills is a new outpost of Al Beiruti, which boasts a significantly elevated interior that is both chic and classic in style. Guests can expect high ceilings with dangling crystal chandeliers, leather booths, and vintage mirrors contrasted by wood and brass finishes.

This is the third location of Al Beiruti to open its doors in the UAE and the fifth regionally. There are also two more locations set to open in 2023, in Egypt and Lebanon.

Guests are invited to enjoy the thrilling energy and urban flair that is unmistakably Lebanese. Al Beiruti embodies the city it represents and brings soulfulness everywhere it goes. The restaurant will have a cafe-trottoir feel seating area as well as fantastic terrace views of the neighbourhood.

What’s On the menu?

Just like all other locations of this popular restaurant, The Hills will offer the brand’s signature dishes such as zaatar hummus and Al Beiruti kibbe to name only a few, as well as timeless classics executed to perfection. Al Beiruti will also be serving shisha both indoors and outdoors.

Round out your traditional and fantastic meal with desserts that are made with love. From cheese kunafa, othmalieh, halawet el jeben and the delightful ghazal Al Beiruti, with one of their fresh juices or a carefully crafted mocktail.

Al Beiruti The Hills, Level One, Dubai Hills Mall, open daily from 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 421 3999. albeiruti.com @albeirutiofficial

Images: Supplied